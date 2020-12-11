Sheriff: Suspect from Greene Co. officer-involved shooting escapes while at Johnson City Medical Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University has issued an alert to shelter in place due to the possible presence of a suspect from a Greene County officer-involved shooting who escaped from the hospital.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt says the escaped inmate is Mark Hanselman, 55, of Indiana.

Hanselman was shot by a deputy on December 3 after confronting deputies in front of a Greene County home with a rifle.

Sheriff Holt said Hanselman was supposed to be receiving surgery at the Johnson City Medical Center Friday when he escaped.

Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho of the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 that he is not believed to be armed, despite ETSU’s alert claiming he was.

JCPD and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Hanselman, according to Holt.

The ETSU Gold Alert describes Hanselman as white with brown hair and blue eyes.

ETSU reports that he wears glasses and is 5’8″ and 150 pounds.

ARMED AND DANGEROUS W/M 5FT 8IN 150LBS BROWN HAIR BLUE EYES https://t.co/jHK68WE7So — ETSU (@etsu) December 11, 2020