JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twitter has been abuzz with allegations regarding the ETSU softball program and its coaches. A few former players took to social media Monday to air allegations of ‘mental and emotional abuse’ they said is propelled by coaches Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix.

Both Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix started at ETSU this season, leaving their former coaching roles at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida last year.

Jimmy Hendrix left his role in March 2021 resigning due to ‘personal reasons’, according to News Channel 11’s sister station in Panama City Beach, Florida. Belinda left Chipola in July after 18 seasons with the team to head the ETSU program.

Former player Alana Collins was one of the most vocal on Twitter, stating she left the team because of the alleged abuse.

Collins began the discussion regarding the mental health of college athletes by posting a 12-point list with examples of how she says the current coaches mistreat the team. She made the post Monday morning with some players joining in agreement. The tweets received heavy reactions throughout the day and into the next.

This all comes after both Collins and her parents brought their concerns regarding these coaches to the university. They first met with Athletic Director Scott Carter on March 3, followed by a meeting with ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and a member of the university’s legal counsel on March 4.

ETSU officials confirmed with News Channel 11 that both of these meetings took place. Nearly a month later with no solution, Collins chose to take her battle public.

“As soon as the coaches got here, it has just been a completely mentally abusive situation. Everything that the coaches say to us is just to tear us down and make us feel bad about ourselves,” said Alana Collins.

It’s something she’s been discussing with her parents since the season began. Angela Collins, Alana’s mother, said she’s been documenting everything her daughter has told her since the Fall. “I actually have four pages of comments they’ve made, things they’ve said and done that Alana told me about,” she said.

Alana Collins said after months of these comments, she decided enough was enough, that’s when she took her concerns to the university. After the meeting, Alana went to one practice and decided she just couldn’t do it anymore.

“This has been her passion for years. I don’t know anybody that has worked harder at this game and put as much into it as she has and for something to happen that makes her feel like she can’t even get out there and play says so much,” said Angela Collins.

While some may assume this is due to some disagreement Alana has had with coaches in the past, she assured News Channel 11 that is the furthest thing from the truth.

“I want to make it clear that it had nothing to do with playing time. I was a starter and played every game, and it has nothing to do with playing time, but it has everything to do with the way they treat other human beings because no one deserves to be treated the way that they have treated us,” said Alana.

Alana told News Channel 11 she knows of at least nine players who have gone forward with accusations.

However, according to Athletic Director Scott Carter, they’ve only received two formal complaints. Those complaints came in late November 2021 and the other in early March 2022.

Carter told News Channel 11 an investigation has been launched and that the legal and compliance team began the process in December. He said they take concerns regarding the safety and well-being of student-athletes very seriously. In fact, he said the university regularly provides mental health counseling resources.

In a statement regarding the review process, he said “Our legal and compliance team has interviewed students and family members who have made formal complaints. Additionally, the compliance team invited members of the softball team to participate in individual, private interviews. Three players chose to participate. Members of the coaching staff and members of the athletic department were also interviewed. The legal team is now in the process of summarizing its findings.”

At this time, there is no set deadline on when those findings will be finalized.

Collins said they need a solution sooner rather than later.

“Truly, my goal in this is that they don’t have the power to affect any other athlete the way that they’ve affected the current players and the players the last 17 years they have coached, because these people shouldn’t have the power to abuse the way that they are,” she said.

As far as the next steps, Carter said once the legal team has summarized the findings, a report will be provided to the athletic department.

The athletic department will then use those findings to decide what actions are warranted in regard to this case.