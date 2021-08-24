ETSU introduces new students to campus community at ‘Bucky’s Back to School Bash’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University continued its “Weeks of Welcome” for students Tuesday.

Student organizations teamed up for “Bucky’s Back to School Bash.”

The event welcomed students to campus and encouraged them to get involved in the ETSU community.

Those opportunities include everything from fraternities and sororities to student government and “Buctainment” – a student board that helps bring entertainment to campus.

“This year, we’re just so happy to be back and have students on campus and be able to interact in person and have that traditional college experience that everybody here wants,” said Maggie Darden, Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

ETSU’s “Weeks of Welcome” continues through the end of the week and into next week.