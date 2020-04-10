ETSU graduate assistant instructor shares COVID-19 journey

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) An East Tennessee State University graduate assistant instructor is one of two members of the university reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with the doctoral student about the testing process and her take on contracting with the virus.

For the first half of March, you would find Erin Mauck traveling to Nashville to work on her dissertation, vacationing in Wyoming with her fiance, and returning to Nashville to continue to work on the thesis.

“Going by the 2- to 14-day window for when symptoms can start, I kind of narrowed it down to- We did fly back from Wyoming on the 13th of March, which we came through Chicago to Knoxville, and then we drove back to Johnson City. And then again on the 16th and 17th, I travelled to Nashville. I drove. I spent one night and came back.”

However, upon returning to Johnson City the second time, she noticed she had lost her sense of taste and smell. This is when she knew something was wrong.

Erin Mauck and her fiance, pictured here, during their vacation in Wyoming.

Mauck and her fiance noticed these peculiar symptoms on Saturday, March 21.

“Saturday, the[March] 21st, I started noticing that I couldn’t smell anything. Other than that, I felt and looked like I do now. No stuffy nose, no sniffing, no sneezing. Nothing. And I was going to light some candles and I couldn’t smell them. Maybe they’ve just been sitting here too long and they’re old. And then Sunday, I sprayed some perfume and I couldn’t smell that very well either. That was my first real symptom that something wasn’t right,” Mauck said. “When I say I had lost my smell, it wasn’t that it was kind of dull. It was nothing. I couldn’t smell ammonia, vinegar, bleach. I was testing things around the house, trying to smell because it started to scare me.”

The next day, Sunday, March 22, she and her fiance began feeling under the weather.

Mauck said, “I kind of started feeling mild headaches. Just a little achy, like something was coming on. It was that night.

The alarming symptoms lead she and her fiance to get tested, on Monday, March 23, at ETSU Health’s drive-thru testing site.

“First they did the flu test, and then they did the COVID-19 test, which was the long swab. They did it in the back of throat to get cells there.”

Eight days later, on Friday, March 31, the two learned they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“By Tuesday [March 24] and Wednesday [March 25], those were the worst days for me. It was really bad headaches. That was probably throughout the next four or five days, that was probably the most uncomfortable symptom,” Mauck said. “It just hurt to lift my arms, legs were sore. Just a lot of uncomfortable body aches, and then fatigue. Just feeling tired. Doing something simple like going downstairs to get some laundry out of the dryer, and coming back up feeling like you needed to sit down a and take a break.”

Mauck explained that oddly enough, the couple was in the same household, with the same diagnosis, but had different symptoms.

“It’s interesting to me, as somebody in public health, that not everybody gets the same symptoms every time. I was in the same household as my fiance and he had coughing and fevers, which I never experienced, but he didn’t really experience headaches or body aches,” she told Kassahun.

Throughout the testing process and interaction with healthcare officials, Mauck said she was very pleased.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with just the kindness from people. From the day we got tested, they were very nice when I first called in. There was that fear of being second-guessed or being brushed off about it,” she said. “They totally listened and took all of my concerns into account and had us come in, but after that, every day they called. ETSU Health called us daily just to talk about how we were doing, did we need anything.”

A sudden event happened while Mauck was in quarantine. Her beloved 95-year-old grandmother suffered a fall and had to be taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

To make matters worse, she was left isolated from being able to see her grandmother in person, before she passed.

“It was a hard- really hard because I couldn’t go up there and see her there, even if I hadn’t been tested for COVID-19, the hospital really changes their visiting, letting people in and out of the hospital like they normally would,” she explained. “There’s a chaplain there, Heather Holland who I had known before, but she would FaceTime me at least once a day. She could see my face and I could talk to her, and that meant so much to me.”

Mauk said she was so appreciative of the healthcare workers at Johnson City Medical Center while her grandmother was in the hospital.

“She was on the sixth floor. I worked with the palette care work team and the hospice team in the end. They were aware of what I was going through at the time, but they were incredible. They called me every day, throughout the day.”

Mauck said she is unsure of where she and her fiance contracted coronavirus but she hopes her story will teach others the importance of social distancing even if you don’t think you have the virus.

“Even if you don’t feel bad and you’re not symptomatic and you may never be, you may never get it, that’s one of the important things about practicing social distancing. Staying home, wearing gloves or even a mask,” she explained. “To me, it’s so important to do that in case you could be contagious and you haven’t even realized it yet.”

Erin Mauck and her fiance are considered to have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Her dissertation has been put to the side for the time being, until the safer-at-home orders have been lifted. She has also continued to teach her ETSU courses online for the remainder of the semester.