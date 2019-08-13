ETSU installs naloxone kits in residence halls

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University officials have installed naloxone kits in each of the AED (automated external defibrillators) located in all residence halls.

Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of opioids on the brain.

In a news release issued Tuesday, ETSU officials also said that they would be installing naloxone in AED’s in four of their main campus buildings as well.

Wednesday afternoon, resident advisors and directors will be trained on how to“identify risk factors associated with opioid overdose and how to use naloxone to save a life in case of an overdose emergency.”

That training will be provided by Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s Generation Rx.