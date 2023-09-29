JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) ROTC Program inducted three new members into its Hall of Fame on Friday.
The following are a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2023, ETSU announced.
- Gary McAllister, a retired colonel
- McAllister graduated from ETSU in 1983 and served in the Buccaneer Battalion for three years. He had a distinguished military career, ETSU said, and continues to support the community through various leadership roles.
- Dr. Wilsie Bishop, former vice president for Academic Affairs and interim provost at ETSU
- Bishop served ETSU for 43 years in various leadership roles. She was a “tenacious advocate and supporter of the ETSU Buccaneer Battalion program,” ROTC officials said.
- Charles “Chuck” Rambo, a retired colonel
- Rambo will be posthumously honored. A 1994 graduate of ETSU, his distinguished military career spanned 28 years, according to ETSU.
The inductees will be honored at a ceremony on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom at the Carnegie Hotel. The event is free and open to the public.
