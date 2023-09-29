JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) ROTC Program inducted three new members into its Hall of Fame on Friday.

The following are a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2023, ETSU announced.

Gary McAllister, a retired colonel McAllister graduated from ETSU in 1983 and served in the Buccaneer Battalion for three years. He had a distinguished military career, ETSU said, and continues to support the community through various leadership roles.

Dr. Wilsie Bishop, former vice president for Academic Affairs and interim provost at ETSU Bishop served ETSU for 43 years in various leadership roles. She was a “tenacious advocate and supporter of the ETSU Buccaneer Battalion program,” ROTC officials said.

Charles “Chuck” Rambo, a retired colonel Rambo will be posthumously honored. A 1994 graduate of ETSU, his distinguished military career spanned 28 years, according to ETSU.



The inductees will be honored at a ceremony on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom at the Carnegie Hotel. The event is free and open to the public.

