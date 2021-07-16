ETSU hosts underwater vehicle workshop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University and Streamworks hosted an advanced underwater vehicle workshop this week, which concluded with an “ROV challenge” at a university swimming pool.

The workshop comes just weeks ahead of the 2021 Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) International ROV World Championship, which will take place at ETSU.

This workshop took place all week long and focused on a soon-to-be-released remotely operated vehicle called the SeaMATE Barracuda 2.0.

“We have educators from California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Indianapolis, that came to Valleybrook for a week-long professional development, building a very complex Ranger class kit we call Barracuda,” said Streamworks Executive Director Dennis Courtney.

The underwater robotics competition will take place on ETSU’s main campus Aug. 5–7.

(Extra videos courtesy of Raina Wiseman/ETSU)