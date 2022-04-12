JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University hosted a question and answer session on Tuesday about the invasion of Ukraine.

Three ETSU professors provided context on the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Organizers said the event gave attendees a chance to get a better understanding of the war.

“To have those resources here at ETSU, it just seemed like a good opportunity to put them to use and then open this up so the public could ask questions from people who had really deep knowledge of the region,” associate history professor Tom Lee said.

Professors said that what is happening in Europe is something today’s students have not witnessed before, so they are doing what they can to answer their questions.