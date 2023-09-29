JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 100 individuals took the oath of U.S. citizenship in front of their families and guests at East Tennessee State University on Friday.

Friday’s ceremony marked the second time ETSU has hosted a naturalization ceremony.

“I would say the first day of the rest of my life… it’s completely different,” said Carlos Rojo, a new U.S. Citizen. “I feel that it’s something that I should have taken care of a long time ago but it is never too late.”

The Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of citizenship.