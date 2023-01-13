JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, East Tennessee State University held its Legacy Program on Friday.

The event included a reenactment of the “I Have a Dream” speech and multiple faculty members spoke on the impact he had on the country.

Dr. Keith Johnson, vice president for equity and inclusion at ETSU, spoke about what future generations can do toward equality.

“Whatever tools and skills that you have are valuable. Use them to the good to help transform this nation to a place where you want to see this five, ten, fifteen, twenty years from now because you have to also think about the legacy that you want to leave behind,” Johnson said.

Dr. Kevin L. Brooks, director of the Mary v. Jordan Multicultural Center at ETSU, talked about one of the many things that Martin Luther King Jr. demonstrated to the people.

“One of the biggest things that I’ve learned from Dr. Martin Luther King is overcoming fear,” Brooks said. “And when you overcome fear, you’re putting yourself in situations where you can help others.”

ETSU will continue holding more ceremonies throughout the month of January in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For more information on these events, you can visit https://www.etsu.edu/etsu-news/2023/01-january/campus-and-community-events-to-celebrate-the-legacy-of-mlk-jr.php