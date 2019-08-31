ETSU hosts inaugural Buccaneer Brawl Super Smash Bros. Video Tournament and Gaming Festival

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Whoever you main in Smash Bros. suddenly just became much more important!

The public event and tournament is taking place on Saturday from 9 AM – 11:55 PM at ETSU’s Millennium Center.

The tournaments include Smash Ultimate Doubles and Singles, as well as Melee Singles and Doubles.

Participation in the tournaments is free for ETSU students, and registration for non-ETSU students is $10.95 per person for singles competitions and $5.48 per person for doubles competitions.

Prizes include:

$1,000 pot bonus for winner of Smash Ultimate Singles

$500 pot bonus for winner of Melee Singles

Custom event-themed controllers for Top 8 in Smash Ultimate Singles

Free side activities will also be featured, like Dance Dance Revolution, air hockey, Hoop Shots, Mario Kart on the Wii and more!

Famous gamers will be in attendance, such as Mr. E and Sonido, as well as 16-year-old Thomas Hughes (aka Gyro), who is from Rogersville and the top-ranked Smash Ultimate player in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities.

More information is on the event’s website.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant will have more on the event tonight on our broadcast.