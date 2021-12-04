ETSU hosts Holiday Choral Concert to get community into Christmas spirit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Music filled the air at the Martin Center for the Arts tonight during East Tennessee State University’s Holiday Choral Concert.

ETSU hosted “We Need a Little Christmas” on Saturday as members performed Christmas music for people who came from all over the community to listen to some Christmas tunes.

“This is really exciting you know we haven’t been able to perform a Christmas concert in two years, and so to be able to do that but also in this brand new building is just fantastic and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Department of Music Chair/Co-Director of Choral Activities Matthew Potterton.

The concert is a long-lived tradition of ETSU.