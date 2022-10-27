JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Research Corporation hosted a symposium focused on innovation and education for the Bioeconomy in the region on Thursday.

“Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy,” helped bring together business and technology leaders for ways to think of how they can grow the biotech industry in the Tri-Cities area.

“It’s an inspiring, joyful way to learn when you think about using biology not just in the way we inherited it from this earth, but also how we can be agents of change using living systems,” said Dr. Natalie Kuldell, founder and executive director.

Kuldell told News Channel 11 the event was held to celebrate tomorrow’s possibilities in the region. “The possibilities for biology to do good in the world and be ready to solve the challenges of this next century, will happen here, can happen here.”

The event was held in two sessions and featured various speakers and leaders from the area.