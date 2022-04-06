JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — String Bands are taking the spotlight at ETSU this weekend as the university hosts its first-ever String Band Summit.

This summit covers string band music from different genres and all across the world. Performers and presenters are coming in from as far as Japan and Great Britain either in-person or virtually. The hope is to bridge gaps between genres of string music.

“We’re trying to create a space where we can talk about and experience these music genres, and also bring together teachers and students and artists together in ways that aren’t always possible,” Lee Bidgood, Assoc. Prof. Dept. of Appalachian Studies.

Bidgood said string band music is a lot more diverse than many realize.

“A lot of people think of bluegrass, they think of old-time music, they think of it as white,” said Bidgood. “And one of the things that I’ve done in my work, teaching and looking into the history of this music, is that there’s a really rich and diverse cultural history for the bluegrass and old-time music that we play often around here.”

It’s not just the diversity within the region, but its far reaches across the globe.

“I grew up listening to musicians in Brazil, who had huge bluegrass influences,” said Felipe Fiuza, ETSU LCRC Director. “When I listened to the strings playing, I feel like home and I think that’s one of the reasons why I feel at home in the Tri-Cities.”

Fiuza organizes the Corazon Latino Festival in Downtown Johnson City, which teamed up with the Strings Summit. He said their goal is to close the gap between different cultures and experience how intertwined different music and cultures can be.

“Per favor que venga en el Festival Corazon Latina,” said Fiuza.

There will be a free concert here at the Martin Center from 7-9 Friday night and a weekend full of workshops.

