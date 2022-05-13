JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from across the Tri-Cities region were able to get a glimpse of several different career industries at an event known as ‘Career Quest.’

The event was held at the ETSU mini-dome, and guests were able to explore possible careers and talk to potential future employers.

Event volunteers say that the goal of the event was to get students in contact with local professionals.

“The sooner that we can get students aware of what job opportunities and careers are available, the better off we’re going to be because they’re going to be better prepared quicker, and it’ll be good for everybody,” said Pete Peterson, former Johnson City city manager and event volunteer.

Friday’s event focused on careers in four areas: construction, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing.