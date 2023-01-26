JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will host award-winning poets in February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series.

This event returns on Feb. 8, highlighting three writers all hailing from Virginia. The series is made possible by ETSU’s Department of Literature and Language and aims to connect students and the public with successful writers.

Featured poets include Leah Naomi Green, author of “The More Extravagant Feast” and winner of the 2021 Treehouse Climate Action Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets;

Lisa J. Parker, author of “This Gone Place” and “The Parting Glass” and winner of the 2021 Arthur Smith Poetry Prize; and Valencia Robin, author of “Ridiculous Light” and winner of the Persea Books’ Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize.

Festivities begin with a roundtable discussion from 1:40 to 3 p.m., followed by a Q & A session and live reading at 4 p.m. “Three Emerging Writers” is set to take place at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center on Feb. 8.