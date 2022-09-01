JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University hosted an annual Tri-Cities College Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Over 60 colleges and universities from the Southeast were represented at the fair. High school students, prospective transfer students and their families from the area were able to attend the event.

Representatives of regional two- and four-year institutions were present to discuss admission requirements, scholarships, academic programs and campus life.









“We know there have been a lot of disruptions in the past two years, and for many families, that has impacted higher education planning,” said Kristin Wright, associate director of Admissions at ETSU. “The Tri-Cities College Fair is a great opportunity to have dozens of colleges come to you, so you can explore all of your options, ask questions and gain confidence in knowing the next steps.”

The college fair is held from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center.