ETSU hosting Tri-Cities College Fair September 2

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 50 colleges spanning across the Southeast will join East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions for the Tri-Cities College Fair.

According to ETSU, the fair will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until noon and again from 6-8 p.m. It will be held at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

All high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are encouraged to attend the free and open-to-the-public fair.

“We know there have been a lot of disruptions in the past year and a half, and for many families, that has impacted higher education planning,” says Kristin Wright, associate director of Admissions at ETSU. “The Tri-Cities College Fair is a great opportunity to have dozens of colleges come to you, so you can explore all your options, ask questions and gain confidence in knowing the next steps.”

The Tri-Cities College Fair partnered with StriveScan to make sharing student information with colleges quick and easy. Students can create a free profile linked to a personalized barcode by CLICKING HERE.

Masks will be required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss