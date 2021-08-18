ETSU hosting Tri-Cities College Fair September 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 50 colleges spanning across the Southeast will join East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions for the Tri-Cities College Fair.

According to ETSU, the fair will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until noon and again from 6-8 p.m. It will be held at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

All high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are encouraged to attend the free and open-to-the-public fair.

“We know there have been a lot of disruptions in the past year and a half, and for many families, that has impacted higher education planning,” says Kristin Wright, associate director of Admissions at ETSU. “The Tri-Cities College Fair is a great opportunity to have dozens of colleges come to you, so you can explore all your options, ask questions and gain confidence in knowing the next steps.”

The Tri-Cities College Fair partnered with StriveScan to make sharing student information with colleges quick and easy. Students can create a free profile linked to a personalized barcode by CLICKING HERE.

Masks will be required.