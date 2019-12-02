1  of  34
ETSU hosting series of events to raise AIDS awareness this week

News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In honor of World AIDS Day, East Tennessee State University is hosting a series of events this week to raise awareness about the impact the disease continues to have on our local community.

A community vigil was held Sunday at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City.

On Monday, free HIV screening will be available in a mobile unit outside of Dossett Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event organizers say it’s important to remind members of the community about these health programs and services.

“We are hoping to increase and enhance to community awareness and efforts about local community health programs, and prevention and outreach that we already have and take a moment to honor the lives lost and the survivors that continue to fight,” said Megan Dew of the Diversity Educators Program.

Members of the ETSU College of Public Health will host an awareness discussion on prevention, stigma and more on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Reece Museum.

