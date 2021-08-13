ETSU hosting 2 welcome weeks amid the upcoming fall semester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will treat students to two welcome weeks ahead of the fall semester’s launch.

ETSU said in a release Friday that welcome-back festivities lasted a single week in the past, but as the university prepares to open its doors to in-person learning, it wants to welcome two new classes of students.

“We knew we would have more events than we could fit into one week since we would all be so excited to welcome two classes of students to campus for possibly the first time, due to online classes during the pandemic,” said Carter Warden, director of Student Activities and Organizations (SAO). “We also tried to plan as many outdoor events as we could in case some students might be concerned about being in large crowds indoors, which turned out to be a good decision with the current COVID-19 resurgence.”

Festivities include the following:

Block Party on Sunday, August 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tri-Hall Field

on Sunday, August 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tri-Hall Field Bucky’s Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Commons

on Tuesday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Commons ETSU PRIDE Community Showcase on Wednesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at University Commons

on Wednesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at University Commons Recfest on August 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA)

on August 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA) Cultural Remix on Thursday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at University Commons

on Thursday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at University Commons Tradition Keepers Adventure Night on August 26 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Basler Challenge Course

on August 26 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Basler Challenge Course Culparoo on Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the D.P. Culp Center

on Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the D.P. Culp Center SGA Weeks of Welcome Outdoor Concert on Sunday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the CPA Backyard

on Sunday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the CPA Backyard The Scoop on Faith and Service on Monday, August 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Warf-Pickel Plaza

on Monday, August 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Warf-Pickel Plaza The Campus Roundup on Tuesday, August 31

on Tuesday, August 31 Naming and ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at The Cave in the Culp Student Center

on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at The Cave in the Culp Student Center Media Center Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Culp Center

on Tuesday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Culp Center ETSU Athletics BucWild Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Summers-Taylor Stadium

