JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages were common. East Tennessee State University (ETSU) hopes to prepare students going into the field to combat similar issues from arising in the future.

“The supply chain crisis was caused by complex failures in the global supply network and logistics systems, which were strained at multiple points simultaneously,” Dr. Matthew Jenkins, an assistant professor in the Department of Management, Marketing and Supply Chain, stated in a release from ETSU.

ETSU offers a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, which the university hopes will teach students to tackle the types of problems that led to the recent shortages and interruptions.

“Our students receive much more experience than they would in other programs working with technology that is actually used by managers in the field,” said Jenkins. “We bring in case studies and data from partner companies and integrate these into the classroom to simulate a real work environment as much as possible.”

According to ETSU, students in the program have access to top-tier analytics technology as well as professors who have spent time in supply chain management. Instructors have managed supply chains for global companies like Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Eastman Chemical Company.