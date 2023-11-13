JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony featured remarks from Command Sgt. Maj. Jay F. Lovelace and music by the University School Choir and the ETSU Ensemble Band.

“Coming together to thank those that have worn the uniform, thank our cadet corps our future veterans,” Dan Bishop, Director of Military and Veterans Services at ETSU said. “We do have some National Guard and Reserve members here as well that are currently still in uniform. [It] really is an opportunity to say thank you.”

ETSU ROTC Cadets conducted a roll call for ETSU alumni who were killed in action. The Color Guard also placed a wreath on the Veterans Memorial on campus.

A free lunch was held after the event for all Veteran and Military service members.