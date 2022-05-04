JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University celebrated the grand opening of a newly renovated portion of the Charles Ed Allen Hall located on the V.A. campus.

The $4 million space will house East Tennessee State University’s new doctor of occupational therapy program which will begin later this month. Another new program that is currently in development, the master of science in orthotics and prosthetics program, will join the space in the future.

“ETSU has a commitment to providing top quality health care throughout the region and they have a variety of healthcare degrees in training and education that they offer, and this is one more arrow in their quiver,” said Board of Trustees member Charles Allen.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, state Rep. Rusty Crowe and ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with other university, community and healthcare leaders.