JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As part of Founders Week, East Tennessee State University held a ceremony Wednesday to honor “outstanding members of the university community.”

Those recognized at the annual ETSU Heroes ceremony received a medallion and cash award provided by the ETSU Foundation.

The ceremony took place at the D.P. Culp Student Center ballroom.

Events are scheduled throughout the week in honor of the university’s founding in October 1911.