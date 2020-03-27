ETSU Health to offer telemedicine appointments for patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Health will begin offering telemedicine appointments for its patients beginning next week.

Medical professionals will use electronic audio and video communications to provide healthcare services to patients.

ETSU Health says it already had plans to offer telemedicine service before the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but its rollout could not come at a better time.

“A lot of health care visits really involve talking to the patient, consulting with them, answering their questions, allaying their fears, hearing about their blood pressure, or their symptoms, or their blood sugar values,” said Dr. Timothy Canavan with the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine. “All of this can be done in an interactive session using audio and video.”

Starting out, telemedicine appointments will work best for patients with simple needs such as a review of blood pressure or blood sugar levels, medication counseling, etc.

ETSU Health hopes to offer more complex exams through telemedicine in the future.

The new service will initially be available to established ETSU Health patients, but plans are to expand the service to all patients within three to four months.

Current patients may make a telemedicine appointment over the phone.