ETSU Health to host ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ march

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Health will hold a march and demonstration against racial injustice on Monday, June 15.

Organizers of “White Coats for Black Lives” hope the event will encourage people to have conversations about racism as a public health concern and will push health care professionals and students to lead the way for social change.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to Stout Drive and ETSU’s Parking Services on campus. Attendees will march along University Parkway and State of Franklin Road to the ETSU Welcome Center on Jack Vest Drive. There, they will kneel in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

Organizers say several community leaders will be in attendance. Those who have white coats or scrubs are encouraged to wear them. All supporters are welcome to attend.

The event was planned by the ETSU Student National Medical Association, Gold Humanism Honor Society, and the Organization of Student Representatives at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.

More information about the event is available online.