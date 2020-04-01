ETSU Health to close drive-thru coronavirus testing site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health is closing its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on April 1.

ETSU Health will continue to administer testing at its clinics.

“The local health department has just opened their drive-through testing sites in Washington County and the surrounding counties,” said Dr. Jonathan Moorman, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. “These new sites are open to the public and, along with Ballad Health testing sites, are large enough to handle the demand for testing in our region at this time. These sites will test patients with symptoms of COVID-19 just as ETSU has done. We do not want to duplicate the same services they will be offering at these new sites.”

Since opening on March 17, the site has tested about 500 people. It was one of the first drive-thru sites in Tennessee.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, can call the Health Department at 423-979-4689 for information about screening.

