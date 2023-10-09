JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and women who have survived or are currently battling breast cancer are invited to a free mini photo shoot session thanks to ETSU Health.

A release from ETSU Health said the event is taking place on Oct. 12 at its clinic at 325 North State of Franklin Road. The photo shoots aim to celebrate the strength and beauty each breast cancer survivor or fighter possesses.

The session will have a setup featuring a pink backdrop and flowers from a local flower farm. The release said each participant will receive 5-10 high-resolution digital images from their session for free.

To find more information or schedule a free session during this event, visit ETSUHealth.org/BreastCancer.

Also at ETSU Health this month is a donation drive to gather hats and scarves for people undergoing chemotherapy treatment across the region. Donations can be left in a special bin located inside the lobby of ETSU Health from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31.

ETSU Health breast surgeon Dr. Natalie Scott said these community initiatives are just a couple of many things the center does to make women battling breast cancer feel empowered.

“I think compassionate care is so important,” she said. “I think it’s the difference for me between just a regular old office visit and thinking, ‘I can fight this battle.’ And breast cancer patients need that. And so, I always try to approach it how I would know that I would want my family to be treated. So that a patient walks out ready to fight this, armed, and they have their questions answered. They’re less scared and more positive, and I see them ready to be that resilient patient that they all come to be.”

More information about ETSU Health can be found at ETSUHealth.org.