JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new program on the East Tennessee State University campus is helping students in the health and medical field gain the skills and knowledge needed to thrive.

ETSU Health has launched the Health Professional Leadership Academy.

Through the program, the 30 individuals will spend six weeks engaging in leadership development activities, including practical leadership challenges and one-on-one coaching.

The program will conclude with a recognition ceremony on May 9.

Sessions will be held throughout the region and will feature an array of speakers.

The program was founded by Dr. Bill Block, the university’s vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine. He said the academy is part of a larger strategy to further the leadership skills of those working to improve health care in the region.

“The ETSU Health Professional Leadership Academy is an opportunity for us to invest in some of our most promising educators and providers. The academy represents a commitment to living our values and caring for our people and community,” he said.