JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Health Surgery is currently accepting hat and scarf donations for chemotherapy patients across the Tri-Cities in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“My mom and grandmother are breast cancer survivors, I remember how it felt to hear those words, ‘I have breast cancer,’ from both of the influential women in my life,” said Dr. Natalie Scott, a breast surgeon at the health center.

According to a release, ETSU Health offers several breast cancer treatments such as sentinel lymph node biopsies, reverse axillary mapping, lumpectomies with oncoplastic techniques and several mastectomy options with immediate and delayed reconstruction.

Donations can be left in a bin in the lobby of the health office located at 325 North State of Franklin Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 31. For more information, visit ETSUHealth.org.