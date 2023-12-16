JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 1,400 students graduated during East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Fall Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, the institution reports.

According to ETSU, the near-1,500 fall Class of 2023 celebrated its graduation between two different ceremonies. 117 students earned cum laude distinction, 150 received magna cum laude and 126 attained summa cum laude, the highest honors. Additionally, ETSU recognized four ROTC graduates who were commissioned as second lieutenants.

The morning ceremony featured Dr. Jessica Burchette, associate professor of Pharmacy Practice at ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, as the keynote speaker. Burchette is the 2023 recipient of the ETSU Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching, the highest teaching honor bestowed by the university.

During the afternoon event, Dr. Brenda White Wright, a motivational speaker, storyteller, leadership development and diversity trainer spoke to the graduates.

News Channel 11 spoke with graduate Gabriela Abrego, who earned her Doctorate in Public Health with a concentration in epidemiology. She said walking down the stage at the Ballad Health Athletic Center made all the twists and turns of her college experience worth it.

“The experience wasn’t, like, straightforward, and it wasn’t like a straight line to the finish line,” she said. “It definitely took some turns and took some patience and time. So I just feel a lot of relief to be done. But, I’m very grateful and appreciative of my time here. Definitely.”

More information on ETSU’s Fall Commencements can be found here.