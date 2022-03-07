JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Representation in the STEM field growing as an ETSU graduate takes part in a research competition aimed at elevating the work of students of color.

Esosa Mohammed is a graduate student at ETSU working on her third master’s degree. She’s studying social work. She already had a full plate when she decided to take part in the Minority Student Research Symposium (MSRS) hosted by the National Institute of Health’s All of Us Research Program.

The program gives a platform for the work of students of color in STEM.

Mohammed is researching drug overdose and unintentional deaths in minority teens. Her interest stemmed from a conversation with a friend about a Black teen’s death following a drug overdose.

“I’ve just always wanted to conduct research on real people and real issues that affect people,” said Mohammed. “I feel lucky that I’ve been able to get this chance to do this through the minority research platform.”

She said many of the other student’s research comes from their own personal interests and experiences and has really opened her eyes.

“It’s also created a really inclusive environment for all of us to feel like we’re part of something big,” said Mohammed. “We’re trying to make a difference in a small way. It’s from small steps that you get to the big steps. So, I think it’s been really important for all of us in the group.”

Mohammed said she didn’t even realize it was a competition when she signed up, but she was just excited for a chance to research a topic she was interested in and collaborate with other students.

This is the second year of the competition that is held virtually. It is part of a larger event that will host guest speakers.

“There’s going to be speakers from different institutions that are also researchers themselves,” said Gabrielle Dominque with Clyde Group. “They’re going to be talking about the importance of having minority researchers and how that will help create more precise studies and cures and solutions for people of color and people in parts of our communities that are underrepresented in biomedical research.”

The participants will present their findings on March 31, and the winner will be announced at the end of the day.

Beyond the competition, Mohammed is a single mother of four and will complete her third master’s in two months. She plans to continue with her research after the competition ends.

Organizers said the symposium gives students opportunities to learn, network and grow representation both in professionals and data.