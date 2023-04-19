JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee House of Representatives approved a state budget Wednesday which includes $2.5 million in funding for East Tennessee State University’s Gatton College of Pharmacy.

It appears to be the first time the state budget has included money for the privately funded school in Johnson City.

The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is funded solely through tuition. While it bears ETSU’s name, it receives no state funding. ETSU got approval for the College of Pharmacy on the condition that it receives no state funding.

According to state budget documents, the money is recurring, meaning it could become an annual allocation.

The funding is part of budget amendments that passed through the House appropriations process.

That funding was not included in Gov. Bill Lee’s original budget request, something that disappointed Gatton College of Pharmacy officials who’ve lobbied the state for financial assistance for years in hopes of reducing the cost of tuition.

The College of Pharmacy has seen enrollment steadily decline because of comparatively high tuition.

Earlier this year, Gatton College of Pharmacy Dean Debbie Byrd said the funding request was about $5.1 million, the amount needed to put tuition costs at Gatton on par with UT’s College of Pharmacy in Memphis.

The budget will be voted on in the Senate Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) told News Channel 11 he’s optimistic the budget will pass with the appropriation intact.