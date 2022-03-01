JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) forensic experts are seeing a nation-wide increase in autopsy demand, and the ETSU William L. Jenkins Forensic Center is anticipating further challenges in the future.

“We are aware of the national trend of increased demand for forensic autopsies,” Dr. M. Salah Shurbaji, chair of ETSU Pathology said. “Locally, we have experienced an increase in the number of autopsies of 26% over last year.”

That same number represents a 180% increase in autopsies since 2010, according to Dr. Shurbaji. While he said the increased times reported in other areas have not been seen within the ETSU Forensic Center, significant changes aren’t out of the question.

“Our staff work very hard to assure there is no delay in performing autopsies, and that reports are released in a timely manner,” Dr. Shurbaji said. “However, they are currently stretched thin, and if the trend continues there will likely be significant impact on autopsy turn-around times without additional resources.”

The strain mirrors challenges seen system-wide at Ballad Health and other regional healthcare infrastructure, with staffing being a central concern. The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) released a report in March 2019 outlining several potential causes of shortages, including an increase of overdose deaths requiring autopsies, an aging workforce and a lack of resources for medical students who may be interested in the field. That report predates the COVID-19 pandemic and added challenges brought about by it.

“Additionally, there is a national shortage of qualified personnel at all levels,” Dr. Shurbaji said. “So any loss of staff will also impact our ability to continue performing at this high level.”

The William L. Jenkins Forensic center hosts a nationally-accredited team of physicians, investigators and technicians who work in parallel to law enforcement. The ETSU Pathology site states they perform autopsies and examinations that fall under the jurisdiction of the Medical Examiner.

The team has worked to identify those involved in cold cases, determine cause and timing of death for remains, and deconstruct accidents throughout the region.