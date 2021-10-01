ETSU football player pairs with regional therapy organization ‘The Middle Path’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organization staff reported Friday that ETSU Buccaneers wide receiver Tanner Corum is going deep for The Middle Path, a regional therapy provider centered around suicide prevention and “intensive” mental health programs.

According to a release from The Middle Path, Corum’s time in sports led to his passion for mental wellness. An NCAA study determined in 2015 that 7.3% of NCAA athlete deaths were suicides, with men’s football players at the highest risk.

“Personally, being in the athletic field and as a student in college I feel that I have a great view on suicide prevention and people who struggle,” Corum said in an interview with Knoxville sister station WATE. “…athletes go against battles other people don’t.”

As part of their approach to suicide and mental wellness, The Middle Path offers an Intensive Outpatient Program with the goal of helping clients “become capable of calmly recognizing negative situations and their impact rather than becoming overwhelmed or hiding from them.”

The Middle Path is based in Knoxville, Tennessee with campuses across the region. Those interested in Sullivan County can visit the company’s Kingsport location at 2082 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.