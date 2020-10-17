ETSU Feature Twirler up for ‘people’s choice award’ in national competition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Feature Twirler, Lexi Maust, has proved she’s one of the top collegiate twirlers following her run in a national virtual competition.

Maust was one of 64 baton twirlers competing virtually over the last few weeks, most recently making it to the ‘Elite 8’ in the competition.

Unfortunately, Maust learned Friday night that she did not advance to the Final 4.

While she didn’t advance, her shot at winning is not over. Maust is a contender for the competition’s ‘People’s Choice Award’.

If her most recent post showcasing her skills and school spirit recieves the most likes, she will be the winner of this award, once again putting ETSU’s name on the map in the twirling world.

Below is the post that decides the winner of the ‘People’s Choice Award’. Click here for link.

Maust said voting ends on Sunday with the winner being announced shortly after.