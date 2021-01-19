ETSU expanding esports team, Rocket League starting this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, ETSU announced that the university will add a third esports team for Rocket League.

The Rocket League team will be added in the fall and will be comprised of six students.

Jeff Shell, ETSU esports coach, said he is already searching for the newest members of the team.

“Rocket League is basically soccer with cars if you’re not too familiar with it,” Shell said. “One of the really great draws of Rocket League is that it offers people who maybe know a lot about traditional athletics but maybe not a lot about esports a very approachable way to start interacting with our team, learning more about our players and learning about the program.”

Shell said three varsity-level scholarships will be offered.

“Rocket League was already one of the most popular esports titles prior to last September when it became free to play,” Shell said. “There’s already been a lot of interest in Rocket League from prospective team members.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: ETSU will have add a third esports team for Rocket League. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/H6pXvG63zu — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) January 19, 2021

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said the esports program draws students to ETSU.

“Part of the beauty of the start of the spring semester is the opportunity for things to begin anew and you see that here with the start of these new opportunities,” Noland said.

ETSU currently has two esports teams for Overwatch and League of Legends.

The Overwatch team had a successful first season, earning a spot in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) playoffs.

League of Legends will begin it’s official season on Saturday afternoon in a game against College of Charleston.