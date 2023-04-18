JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2023 marks East Tennessee State University’s fifth year celebrating its Day of Giving. This year is the ETSU Esports program’s first year participating, and it contributed in a big way.

The Esports team took part in the 24-hour fundraising event Tuesday by hosting a livestreaming event on the team’s online feeds. The stream lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with members of the ETSU campus reserving slots and playing games using the equipment in the Esports Arena.

Participants played a variety of games on different platforms and could give shout-outs asking for fundraising. Time slots during the livestream were reserved by charities, faculty and players, and members of the Esports program covered the action on the stream with commentary.

“Departments can come down and select a time slot of about 30 minutes to play different types of games, such as Mario Kart, Guitar Hero and other games that Esports has provided,” said Tyler Gaby, ETSU’s assistant director of annual giving.

During the 12-hour streaming session, the games were projected onto a big screen in The Cave on ETSU’s campus for everyone to enjoy.