ETSU epidemiologist: COVID-19 testing ability catching up to backlog

The COVID-19 drive through testing site operated by East Tennessee State University had conducted more than 350 tests as of Thursday evening,.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States was on the back foot when it came to testing early in the COVID-19 crisis, a member of the Tennessee COVID-19 Task Force said Friday — but that’s changing for the better, Dr. Jonathan Moorman said.

“I think we are to the point that we’re testing symptomatic people, even people with fairly minimal symptoms, and getting their testing back pretty quickly at almost all the sites that are in town including ours,” Moorman, ETSU Health’s chief of infectious disease, said Friday.

By the end of Thursday, ETSU’s site had completed 391 tests and received 210 results. The vast majority of tests had been at the drive-through facility at 325 N. State of Franklin Road.

Inside ETSU’s drive through testing site. (Photo courtesy ETSU)

“People that are symptomatic with fever, whether documented or subjective fever, and respiratory complaints such as cough or shortness of breath, I think they should be tested. Call our hotline. If you have those symptoms, we will test you.”

ETSU’s hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The number is (423) 433-6110.

“Some days we’ll do as little as 30, some days we’ll do as many as 65 or 70,” Moorman said. He’s also coordinating testing in other parts of the Northeast Tennessee region.

The test costs $51.28 and is billed by the lab, but an ETSU spokesperson Melissa Nipper said no patient is turned away for ability to pay. She added that test results are now coming back in 36 to 48 hours, usually, an improvement that started a few days.

Roughly one quarter to one half of people who call the hotline have been tested. Criteria include patients with fever and respiratory complaints including cough and/or shortness of breath.

Health department officials said Thursday they couldn’t break down the number of tests done in each county. Ballad Health has a testing facility at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, but hadn’t yet provided numbers for their completed tests early Friday evening.

Starting on the back foot

Many people have complained that the United States got off to a less-than-auspicious start when it came to testing availability. Moorman didn’t dispute the notion that when testing was limited to the public sector, the U.S. was “on the back foot.”

“I think we somewhat were up front before we really started leveraging our private companies and were able to use their incredible testing capabilities,” Moorman said.

Dr. Jonathan Moorman

“The health department isn’t really made for that kind of high capacity testing, so I think that certainly going forward I’m sure we’ll see a different paradigm for how we deal with this but I think it’s going to heavily involve leveraging our private labs.”

ETSU is using a private lab, and capacity is such now that however many tests they need, they can get, Moorman said. If that holds true, the number is almost sure to rise with community spread having arrived in the Tri-Cities.

“I think that’ll be a logical conclusion. We don’t really know, given the fact that we’ve had the governor’s directives that have changed our lives in many ways, shut down many of the places that we congregate at anyways.

“It’s possible that that effort will have a result over the next couple of weeks, even as early as that … (but) if you look at other cities, one you have community spread it continues to spread.”

Who will get tested now?

Moorman said the onset of community spread lowers the bar for testing. Previously, people who had traveled outside the U.S. or to hotspots, or who had been exposed to someone with the virus — of which the area had only one known case until about a week ago.

“Our role at ETSU has been one of surveillance,” Moorman said. “We had a fairly low bar for testing so that we could detect the people who had community spread earlier and could help inform our local governments and our health department that this is going on.

“But I think as time goes on we’ll find very low barriers to testing and more rapid results.”

Even with positive tests, Moorman said ETSU’s role is to keep people away from hospitals if at all possible, “to protect that setting and to protect the health care workers that are so important to us as time goes on.”

If you’re asymptomatic, you probably shouldn’t be tested yet as availability isn’t that strong, Moorman said.

Photo courtesy ETSU

Government’s role

Moorman coordinates knowledge and communication among various health care providers and systems, from Ballad Health and independent groups like State of Franklin Healthcare Associates to the health departments.

That communication extends to local governments, whose leaders are becoming pretty well versed in this matter, Moorman said.

“I’ve been speaking with multiple city leaders who are very concerned about those areas that we haven’t gotten to in terms of congregative areas, and they have put a focus on it, they’ve been very good about focusing on those areas and saying we need to do something about it,” Moorman said. “And some of those may be forthcoming, some more measures.”

In fact, he said while one can only determine whether society overreacted in hindsight, taking that gamble may not be wise.

“I think we have seen throughout the country areas that have not overreacted, that have underreacted and have kind of paid the price for that. Part of my belief is that this is the role of surveillance and testing, to see when you are getting to that tipping point to say, we need react, maybe overreact, but definitely react to what’s going on.

“I think that’s when testing can be very useful, when you start seeing those increases in cases, increases in community spread, things like that. That’s when you really have to start taking everything very seriously and start to control people’s ability to spread.”

What about next time?

Moorman said regulatory restrictions may have played a role in the slow response of February and into early March.

“Ideally you want to have rapid testing and you want it widely available, and we didn’t have that,” Moorman said. “And you know, this is a brand new virus for us. Everything is new. It kind of wasn’t completely clear how significant it was going to be up front, so I think that it is what it is.”

As of now, though, authorities are much more capable of diagnosing COVID-19 and can keep people isolated, protecting the rest of the population and “flattening the curve” to ease strain on the health care system.

Moorman said he sees some major changes coming to health care as an outgrowth of COVID-19, including remote care in the form of telehealth.

“We’re going to be really doing a lot more of that. I work for the VA, we’ve been doing telehealth for a long time there for our Knoxville patients, but I think that is going to be easier, it’s going to be billable so that practices can actually do it and still be able to survive.

He said he expects a paradigm shift in testing that will involve more reliance on private labs, earlier, adding that “there’s always going to be pandemics.”

“Our science isn’t the problem, it’s more of a regulatory issue, making sure that the tests are approved, that sort of thing, so I think that’s going to be changed dramatically in the future. We’re going to be able to get those things out very quickly through private labs and to get it to people like me who want to be able to test as many people as possible so that I can keep those people at home not spreading it to other people.”