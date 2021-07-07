ETSU entomologist explains why some areas haven’t seen many cicadas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Why did some areas see a bunch of cicadas while others did not?

East Tennessee State University entomologist Dr. Thomas Jones says there is a reason why the insects did not invade the entire region.

“As Margaret Atwood, poet naturalist, put it: nature is lumpy. And cicadas are no exception in that they’re patchy in where they come up,” Jones said. “So in my yard, for instance, I had to put on hearing protection to go out and be with them. But a mile down the road, there were none.”

The next brood of cicadas will emerge around 2024, mainly in Middle Tennessee.

