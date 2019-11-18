‘ETSU Elevates’ pitch competition on Monday to fund service projects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU is holding its first of five pitch competitions on Monday as part of a new initiative.

Five teams have been randomly chosen for the first round of this Shark Tank-style competition.

Teams will try to earn votes from the audience with the ultimate goal of winning service grants each worth $5,000. The money will go towards projects aimed at improving the lives of people across the region.

Teams for these grants must include one member of the ETSU community and must also be sponsored by either an officially recognized student organization, an ETSU faculty or staff organization or a college department.

Monday’s event is set for 6:30 p.m. at the ETSU Millennium Center.

More competitions will be held through April 2020.