JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) earned $70.4 million in research funding and sponsored programs in the last fiscal year, the university announced on Tuesday.

The funding goes towards advancements in a range of diverse fields, from research in rural health to working in biotechnology, ETSU said in a release.

“ETSU is certainly known for the immense and engaging hands-on learning experiences we offer our students with a goal of helping them move from enrolled to employed,” Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs said. “We are also producing high-quality research that is making a positive impact on our region and the world, and the more than $70 million in external funding validates that reality.”

Over one hundred faculty members were named principal investigators on external awards, which helped shape the vision and direction of various projects, ETSU said.

“These investments, often from highly competitive federal funding agencies, make plain that ETSU is a place where cutting-edge research is occurring,” Dr. Nick Hagemeier, vice provost for Research and Chief Research Officer at ETSU said.

Earlier in 2023 during a research competition, graduate student Jessa Leigh Aldridge produced work that could help children who suffer from Dravet Syndrome, a rare but serious form of epilepsy.

For undergraduate students, the Dr. Jay W. Boland Undergraduate Research Symposium held each spring encourages discussion and collaboration in various fields in the hard sciences, business and technology, the university said.

“ETSU has prepared me for my future in many different ways, including the opportunity to do undergraduate research and engage with mentors who have done this before and know how important research is,” Olivia Campbell, a former ETSU student now studying multilingual education at Vanderbilt University said.