JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bald Eagle Boone and a new partner called Female Friend (FF) for now have officially laid their first egg of the season, ETSU Eagle Cam page administrators say.

At around 12:45 Saturday afternoon, FF was spotted laying her first egg since arriving to the Johnson City nest and appearing to bond with Boone, the nest’s current male occupant. ETSU’s Bluff City pair, Eugene and Frances, are believed to have laid at least two eggs this season.

Page admins say a naming contest will soon be underway for FF, and will serve as a welcome to the family.