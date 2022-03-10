JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced that the final round of the naming contest for the new female eagle at the Johnson City nest will end Thursday, March 10.

The new eagle appeared in the nest with adult male Boone after Shima, who had lived at the site for at least 12 nesting seasons, seemingly disappeared for a short time in late January and has been seen nearby since.

New female eagle at ETSU’s Johnson City eagle nest location (PHOTO: ETSU/BRIGHTRIDGE)

The director of ETSU’s Biological Sciences EagleCam Program, Dr. Fred Alsop III, noted that it is not uncommon for replacements to occur in eagle bonding and mating, and Shima very well may have retired from the site to live elsewhere.

“This should not be any cause for alarm from our EagleCam watchers,” a post stated. “This is a natural selection, biological life event.”

Boone had not always been at ETSU’s Johnson City nest site. In 2020, male eagle Noshi vanished from a nest housing Shima and two eaglets.

Name options for the new female eagle include the following, as listed and described on the name contest’s page:

Rebecca — the wife of pioneer Daniel Boone

Becca — Shortened form of Rebecca

Becky — Shortened form of Rebecca

Bella — This female eagle is absolutely beautiful, large and in charge

Danielle — To go with Boone (Danielle Boone)

Dani — Shortened form of Danielle

Dolly — In honor of Dolly Parton’s efforts in eagle conservation

Fancy — She moved in with Boone like her mother taught her (inspired by Reba McEntire song)

Jolene — She took Boone, who was Shima’s man, just because she can (inspired by Dolly Parton)

Tanasi — The name Tennessee originated from a Cherokee town named Tanasi

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. To vote, click here.