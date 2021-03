BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For those keeping a close eye on the ETSU Eagle Cam, celebration was in order this week as Eugene and Frances welcomed an eaglet on Thursday.

“BC 19” made it out of the shell Thursday night after starting the hatching process earlier in the afternoon.

This is the first eaglet to hatch so far this season.

Officials with the ETSU Eagle Cam project hope egg number two will begin the hatching process soon.

This marks the sixth season of the ETSU Eagle Cam project.