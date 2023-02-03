JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another one of the ETSU Eagle Camera eagles has laid her first egg of the season.

“Jolene,” the female eagle of the Johnson City nest, laid the egg Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the female eagle at the Bluff City nest also laid her first egg of the year.

“Jolene” and “Boone” make up the Johnson City nest, while “Frances” and an unnamed male make up the Bluff City nest. A naming contest for the unnamed male will take place soon.

You can watch the live eagle cameras on ETSU’s website.