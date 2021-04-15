ETSU Eagle Camera project asking for support as part of Day of Giving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Eagle Camera project is hoping to receive support from new sponsors, donors and volunteers as part of the ETSU Day of Giving.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, the project is accepting sponsorships and donations.

According to the project page on the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences website, the minimum sponsor level is $1,000.

“As a Sponsor your name and company logo will be prominently displayed under our Johnson City camera page and listed on our Sponsors and Donors page,” the website states.

Anyone wishing to give any level of a tax deductible donation to the project can also do so. Names of donors can be attached on the Sponsor and Donors page.

The page says volunteers for later nesting seasons are also needed. Volunteers monitor the nest cameras and maintain chats on the project’s pages.

To learn more about how to sponsor, donate or volunteer, click here.