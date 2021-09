JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s E-Sports teams is entering their second year of competition.

The school’s “Overwatch” team is set play Virginia Wesleyan University Tuesday while the school’s new “Rocket League” team faces off with Southern Mississippi.

The Bucs’ “League of Legends” team will begin its second year of competition in January.

ETSU’s E-sports games will be broadcast on the gamer streaming service Twitch.