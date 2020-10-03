ETSU: Doctor tending Pres. Trump Quillen College of Medicine graduate

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University confirmed with News Channel 11 on Saturday that a doctor assisting President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has ties to the Tri-Cities area.

Dr. Sean Dooley, who said earlier Saturday in a news conference that President Trump continues to be in “exceptionally good spirits,” graduated from ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.

Your News Channel 11 team is awaiting additional information and will provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss