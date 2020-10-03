ETSU: Doctor tending Pres. Trump Quillen College of Medicine graduate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University confirmed with News Channel 11 on Saturday that a doctor assisting President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has ties to the Tri-Cities area.
Dr. Sean Dooley, who said earlier Saturday in a news conference that President Trump continues to be in “exceptionally good spirits,” graduated from ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.
Your News Channel 11 team is awaiting additional information and will provide updates as we receive them.