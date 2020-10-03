ETSU: Doctor tending Pres. Trump Quillen College of Medicine graduate

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University confirmed with News Channel 11 on Saturday that a doctor assisting President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has ties to the Tri-Cities area.

Quick clarification here. Dr. Sean Conley is the president's personal physician. Dr. Sean Dooley, who graduated from Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, is also working with the president at Walter Reed Medical Center as the president recovers from COVID-19 — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) October 3, 2020

Dr. Sean Dooley, who said earlier Saturday in a news conference that President Trump continues to be in “exceptionally good spirits,” graduated from ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.

