JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To bolster late-night study sessions and extend campus spirit to the cup, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced the creation of its own coffee blend on Friday.

According to a release from the school, the ETSU ‘Bucky’s Blend’ is sourced from Doe River Roasters in Elizabethton. The Guatemala-Sumatra blend was described as a medium dark roast.

Branded as a roast from “the shadow of the mountains,” Bucky’s Blend is said to “awaken the Buccaneer spirit, empowering everyone who wears the Blue and Gold.”

“We are excited to work with a local business to create a licensed consumable product that our Buccaneer family near and far can enjoy,” said Barbara Mason, ETSU director of trademark licensing. “Whether that is sharing a chat with friends over a cup of Bucky’s Blend or enjoying a cup at the start of each day, Bucky’s Blend will be treasured by all.”

For interested alumni and coffee drinkers, the release said Bucky’s Blend can be purchased at Alumni Hall locations in Johnson City and Bristol as well as on campus. For Bucs far from home, the blend will be available online.